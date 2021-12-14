Motor rider jailed 15 years for robbery

The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced Anthony Sambian, 27, a commercial motor rider, to 15 years imprisonment for attacking and robbing some people at Amadaa, near Nkawie in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Sambian was said to have also supplied locally made pistols and cartridges to his accomplices, currently on the run, to use and rob people on the Amadaa-Nkrumah Nkwanta portion of the Kumasi-Nyinahin highway.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his plea by the court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida, told the court that on September 3, 2020, the convict supplied three locally made pistols and seven BB cartridges to his two accomplices to use in robbing people on the Amadaa-Nkrumah section of the Kumasi-Nyinahin highway.

He said the convict, after giving out the guns, trailed and monitored the movement of the victims and informed the accomplices who had laid ambush on that portion of the road.

They succeeded in robbing many people of their mobile phones and cash.

The prosecution said at about 2030 hours, that same day, the complainant in the case arrived at the spot and the convict and his gang attacked him with guns and robbed him of GHC430 and two mobile phones valued at GHc 1,290

DSP Dalmeida said some community members of Nkrumah-Nkwanta and the Nyinahin district police patrol team arrived at the scene upon a tip-off and the complainant reported the matter to them.

The convict was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence.

