Asokore Mampong: Recidivist arrested for murdering prostitute at Paakoso

Residents of Paakoso in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region have been gripped with fear following the gruesome murder of a girl by an ex-convict in the area.

The victim who is said to be a prostitute was invited by the recidivist, Nana Bonsu, age 30, to his house on Monday, December 13, 2021

Scenes from his house indicated that he allegedly slashed her with a kitchen knife before smashing her head with a brick.

Asokore Mampong Police have the prime suspect as the deceased is yet to be identified.

Reports say the victim was allegedly murdered by Nana Bonsu few minutes after they entered the house on Monday.

Some residents in an interview with this reporter disclosed that they heard a noise in the house but did not suspect the murder.

"We followed the noise in the house to check the problem only to see the suspect with blood.

"The suspect upon questioning on why he was soaked in blood attempted to run but was timely apprehended by some men who were working in a house next to the murder scene," an eyewitness noted.

A search in the house by people around led to the discovery of the body of the young lady hiding in a plantain farm in the house.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to police at Parkoso assisting with investigation.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed and deposited at the morgue for preservation.