Takoradi fake kidnap and pregnant woman's trial to begin on January 6

The Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A, presided over his worship Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu has set January 6, 2022, to commence hearing on the case against Ms. Josephine Panyin Mensah who has been accused of faking her pregnancy and kidnapping.

Josephine Panyin Mensah, who is currently on bail, has been charged on two counts of deceiving a public officer contrary to section 251 (B) of the Criminal Offences Act and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic contrary to section 208 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act.

Speaking to Citi News after the court completed the case management on December 14, counsel for Joseph Panyin Mensah, Philip Fiifi Buckman said, although they are not happy with the set date, his team is ready to defend the suspect.

“We are now set for the hearing of the case. The court has fixed the 6th of January and to expedite the trial. The concession is that we come every week for the case to be heard. We are ready, and we have received all the documents the prosecution will rely on. We will also get ready to come and start the case. Even though that date is not convenient, we have no option.”

The controversial Josephine Panyin Mensah story has for the past few weeks dominated media discussions.

News about her alleged disappearance went viral in September 2021.

When she was found in Axim, several miles away from Takoradi, where she supposedly disappeared, she was mute, unkempt, and without any sign of the said pregnancy.

Claims that she delivered on the same day she was allegedly kidnapped with the baby taken by her supposed kidnappers, were put under scrutiny after the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah said the pregnancy was fake.

The police administration in a subsequent statement confirmed the minister's claim.

Further tests conducted on her at a different facility also confirmed that she was never pregnant, according to police.

The police have interrogated a number of people in connection with the case.

