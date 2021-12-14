ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Water crises hit communities in Kpone

Social News Water crises hit communities in Kpone
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Residents of Kpone, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, have been hit with acute water shortage ahead of the yuletide.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Jacob Tettey Addy, Assembly Member for Denglah Electoral Area in Kpone, said the water shortage had affected domestic and commercial activities.

He said the water challenge in Kpone had been there for a long time, adding it was time the leadership helped to address the situation.

Mr Addy called on the Ghana Water Company to ensure that residents enjoy a frequent supply of water to their homes.

The Denglah Assembly Member said because of the water shortage, residents in the various communities spent huge sums of money to buy water from private suppliers.

Mr Addy called on the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to solve the problem and ensure that the residents have potable water for use during the Christmas season.

He called on benevolent organizations to supply residents with water for domestic and commercial consumption.

The Ghana News Agency observed that residents in Kpone spend about GHC1.50 for water in the yellow gallons and GHC350.00 for 1,200 litres.

Some of the affected communities are Jamestown, Alata, Jornshi, Shangai, UAC, Olydade, and Dortia.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Sampson Panpanso No.2 community appeals to IGP for police protection
14.12.2021 | Social News
PABF calls for US dialogue towards Sudan elections
14.12.2021 | Social News
Ghana to ratify protocol on children's sale, prostitution and pornography — Frema Opare
14.12.2021 | Social News
We're saddened by exit of EFL, the aspersions cast on us — #FixTheCountry movement
14.12.2021 | Social News
Asokore Mampong: Recidivist arrested for murdering prostitute at Paakoso
14.12.2021 | Social News
Atewa Forest Case: State unable to file witness statements, case adjourned to February 8
14.12.2021 | Social News
National Security to support KIA's 'no vaccination, no entry' directive
14.12.2021 | Social News
Coup plot: "None of the accused told you that they were planning a coup" – Defense counsel
14.12.2021 | Social News
Residents stage ‘Sunyani deserves better’ demo
14.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line