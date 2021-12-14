Residents stage ‘Sunyani deserves better’ demo

Residents in Sunyani Municipality of Bono Region last Friday embarked on a demonstration to drum home their demands.

They also presented a petition to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs as part of the effort to push for more development in Sunyani.

Sunyani Youth For Development Association, who were the organisers of the 'Sunyani Deserves Better' demonstration, lamented that Sunyani has lacked development for many years and there was the need for the government to fix the problems without delay.

Some of placards held by the demonstrators read ‘Sunyani Deserves Better’, ‘Bono Deserves Better’, ‘Where is the GH¢153.9m for our Water Expansion’, ‘Fix All Our Roads’, among others.

One of the leaders, Ransford Antwi, the CEO of Sun City Group of Companies, who is a native of Sunyani, blamed the present political leadership of doing nothing to get a fair share of the national cake for Bono and Sunyani.

He said major development projects that started years ago have stalled and mentioned Sunyani Children’s Library, Bono Regional Library, Sunyani Airport Rehabilitation Project, deplorable Sunyani town roads, lack of a technical school and lack of adequate water system among others as some of those projects that the people need urgently.

According to him, the youth of Sunyani expect construction of a new standard sports stadium as earmarked for other cities in the country.

Atta Akoto, Senior President of Sunyani Youth For Development, said the youth are losing hope in the regional political leadership.

The petition was received by Okotsredom Sakyi Ako I, who promised to deliver it to the appropriate quarters.

He also promised that the House would deliberate on their demands and add their voices get more development to the region.

---DGN online