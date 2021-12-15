ModernGhana logo
15.12.2021

NPP Women's Organiser for Ahafo Region caution drivers ahead of Christmas

15.12.2021 LISTEN

In her quest to ensure accident-free before, during and after the Christmas festivities, the Women's Organizer for NPP in Ahafo Region, Madam Ruth Adwoa Fosuwaa has stressed the need for the drivers across the country to strictly observe traffic regulations to avoid needless loss of lives.

According to the Women's Organizer, road accident often rises during Christmas seasons, hence her humble appeal to the drivers to do away with undiscipline on the roads.

She cited drunk driving, overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, argument with passengers whilst driving, joking among others as some of the factors that cause accidents.

Having advised the drivers, Madam Ruth Adwoa Fosuwaa took turns to caution passengers who after boarding a vehicle intentionally engage the drivers in unnecessary conversations and arguments to stop such attitudes.

Ruth Adwoa Fosua indicated that passengers should be bold to take action when the driver behaves behind the steering wheel against the road traffic regulations.

"You can report drunk or recalcitrant drivers to the police before it is too late," the NPP Women's Organiser stated.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

