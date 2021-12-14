Jealous man shoots wife and brother-in-law

A 36-year-old man, who reportedly could not stand the pain of being divorced has shot his wife and his brother-in-law, injuring them.

The suspect, Kwabena Adjei, according to the police, had been threatening to divorce his wife, Salomey Opoku Konadu, insisting that God ordered him to leave his wife.

These threats therefore, compelled Salomey to move from her matrimonial home to live in her shop.

On December 4, 2021, Salomey, accompanied by her younger brother, Emmanuel Owusu, visited Adjei's Ahwiaa home near Kumasi to pick Salomey's personal belongings.

Adjei, who could not bear the pain of being separated from his wife, reportedly, used his landlord's long gun to shoot Salomey and Owusu, causing injuries to both of them.

Salomey and Owusu were rushed to hospital for treatment, as Adjei and his landlord, Kwabena Nkrumah, 51, whose gun he (Adjei) used to commit the crime, have since been apprehended.

