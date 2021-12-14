ModernGhana logo
Jealous man shoots wife and brother-in-law

A 36-year-old man, who reportedly could not stand the pain of being divorced has shot his wife and his brother-in-law, injuring them.

The suspect, Kwabena Adjei, according to the police, had been threatening to divorce his wife, Salomey Opoku Konadu, insisting that God ordered him to leave his wife.

These threats therefore, compelled Salomey to move from her matrimonial home to live in her shop.

On December 4, 2021, Salomey, accompanied by her younger brother, Emmanuel Owusu, visited Adjei's Ahwiaa home near Kumasi to pick Salomey's personal belongings.

Adjei, who could not bear the pain of being separated from his wife, reportedly, used his landlord's long gun to shoot Salomey and Owusu, causing injuries to both of them.

Salomey and Owusu were rushed to hospital for treatment, as Adjei and his landlord, Kwabena Nkrumah, 51, whose gun he (Adjei) used to commit the crime, have since been apprehended.

The police report said Salomey had moved from her matrimonial home and was living in her shop after her husband, Adjei, ordered her to leave his house.

On December 4, 2021, Salomey and her brother, Owusu, went to Adjei's house at Ahwiaa, ostensibly to pick Salomey's personal belongings since the husband had divorced her.

Immediately, Salomey and Owusu entered the house, Adjei started issuing threats, which got Salomey and his brother to panic.

Sensing danger, Salomey was said to have picked Adjei's long gun to hide in the room to prevent him from using the gun to cause harm.

Adjei then rushed to his room with the intention of picking his gun to pull the trigger but he could not find the gun in his room.

As a result, he rushed to his landlord's room, picked his long gun and fired at Salomey and Owusu, causing injuries to their abdomen and knee, respectively.

—DGN online

