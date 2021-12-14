ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Accra: Fire destroy shops at Agbogba

Social News Accra: Fire destroy shops at Agbogba
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Residents of Agbogba Cemetery Junction are searching through the debris to salvage what they can find after a Tuesday dawn fire swept through at least twelve shops and stores there.

For many of the residents, where to lay their head tonight would be a challenge since all their belongings and structures have been destroyed.

12142021103612-8csevihutp-fire-2

12142021103613-0eu2xkjwwr-fire-2

The fire which began around 3 AM, ravaged the shops and stores completely, TV3’s Komla Adoim reported.

Fire officials have been able to douse the inferno but smoke is still billowing from some of the remnants, added

12142021103613-k5grj7u3h1-fire-1

12142021103613-sxnaredq5k-fire-1

Beatrice Yeboah, one of the victims said “I have lost all my belongings to the fire.

I don’t have t a place to sleep unless God intervenes.”

—3news.com|Ghana

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Jealous man shoots wife and brother-in-law
14.12.2021 | Social News
Fire kills 3-year-old girl in Ejisu, 21 bedrooms razed down
14.12.2021 | Social News
Omicron: Nigeria retaliates, ban flights from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Argentina
14.12.2021 | Social News
Tipper Truck driver fined GH¢960 for killing 11-year-old boy
14.12.2021 | Social News
Tribal bigot Energy Minister must retract, apologise to Keta people over his reckless comment — Group
14.12.2021 | Social News
Democracy is not static, let's embrace compromises and divergent views — Otumfuo to MPs
13.12.2021 | Social News
Chief arrested in connection with Tatale-Sanguli clashes
13.12.2021 | Social News
Street child beggars defy Gender Minister's order
13.12.2021 | Social News
Two granted bail over forgery of Judicial Service receipt
13.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line