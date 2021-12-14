ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

26-year-old woman allegedly murdered for infidelity

Crime & Punishment 26-year-old woman allegedly murdered for infidelity
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found on Monday 13/12/21 at 12:10pm.

Parkoso Police had information that someone has murdered his girlfriend and the suspect is being lynched at Parkoso Estate in Asokore Manpong.

A Police situation report said “On 13/12/21 at 12:10pm Police Parkoso had information that someone has murdered his girlfriend and the suspect is being lynched at Parkoso Estate.

“Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of a woman aged about 20yrs with pieces of blocks covering the head dead lying in a prone position on the ground in front of a house.

“Pictures were taken and the body was inspected.

“Part of the head was smashed with cement block and marks of assault were seen all over the body. The body of the deceased was conveyed and deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy.

“Suspect Kwasi Bonsu age 26years who was earlier rescued and badly injured was also rushed to Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment. The suspect gave the name of deceased as Samira from Plaza and claimed she was his girlfriend.

“He accused deceased of being unfaithful to him.”

It added “Suspect has been discharged from the Hospital and in custody. “

— 3news.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
A/R: Man arrested over murder of young lady at Parkoso
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Chief arrested, nine others remanded over Tatale Sanguli bloody shooting incident
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man in court for hacking elder brother with cutlass over Mum's Estate
13.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Electrician faces court for defilement
13.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
S/R: Sawla Police gun down two suspected robbers; chase other accomplices
13.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: Local patrol team gunned down two robbers
13.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police gun down armed robber at Tema; on a manhunt for limping suspect
09.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver jailed 10 years for stealing
09.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Illegal miner jailed 15 years for robbery
09.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line