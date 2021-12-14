26-year-old woman allegedly murdered for infidelity

The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found on Monday 13/12/21 at 12:10pm.

Parkoso Police had information that someone has murdered his girlfriend and the suspect is being lynched at Parkoso Estate in Asokore Manpong.

A Police situation report said “On 13/12/21 at 12:10pm Police Parkoso had information that someone has murdered his girlfriend and the suspect is being lynched at Parkoso Estate.

“Police proceeded to the scene and found the body of a woman aged about 20yrs with pieces of blocks covering the head dead lying in a prone position on the ground in front of a house.

“Pictures were taken and the body was inspected.

“Part of the head was smashed with cement block and marks of assault were seen all over the body. The body of the deceased was conveyed and deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy.

“Suspect Kwasi Bonsu age 26years who was earlier rescued and badly injured was also rushed to Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment. The suspect gave the name of deceased as Samira from Plaza and claimed she was his girlfriend.

“He accused deceased of being unfaithful to him.”

It added “Suspect has been discharged from the Hospital and in custody. “

— 3news.com