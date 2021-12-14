Minority chases gov’t for spending GHS32m on organising conferences during Covid-19

The Minority in Parliament has warned that it will not relent in its efforts to force government to account for the millions of Ghana cedis blown on organising conferences during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday, Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Muntaka revealed that some Ministries spent a whopping GHS32 million on Conferences this year.

Appalled by the fact that some of these conferences were held online, the Asawase MP noted that the Minority in Parliament will continue to partake in deliberations on the 2022 budget to hold the government accountable for money spent in 2021.

“We are participating and holding their legs close to the fire to make sure they account for every pesewa that was approved in 2021.

“I can tell you this, a lot of these Ministries are sweating, I mean if people can choose to spend Ghc32million on conferences during COVID, you have to provide details. And if one particular office can spend 1billion, we need details and they are sweating already,” Muntaka Mubarak told journalists.

The Minority Chief Whip continued, “We do not want these things to stand uncontested and exhaustive because if you allow it to stay, it becomes part of rules of the House. We want to be sure that all avenues would be exhausted then we are certain that this is what we want to be part of the proceeding of the House. Remember, I have always said the House is by three things, the Standing Orders, the Constitution, and our practice.”

He further assured the Minority will continue to be on the toes of the government to ensure no resource is wasted.

“We are saying that we will not allow you to waste our resources, resources that have been given to you. You must account for it properly. If you want to do anything use the right procedure,” Muntaka Mubarak added.