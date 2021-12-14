Fire kills 3-year-old girl in Ejisu, 21 bedrooms razed down

14.12.2021 LISTEN

Fire Outbreak has destroyed a 21-bedroom house at Ejisu-Tikrom in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The fire which started around 2:30am today, Tuesday, December 13, 2021 also killed a three year old girl who was only identified as Patience.

The assembly woman of the area, Hon. Stella Oduro speaking on Omanbapa morning show on Silver FM said the young girl was burnt beyond recognition.

She said that properties worth thousands of Cedis have been destroyed by the fire.

“I'm at the scene of the incident and at least seven old bedrooms and 14 new ones have all burnt down”, Hon. Stella stressed in the interview.

She said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

—DGN online