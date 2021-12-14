Ignore every propaganda; NDC Caucus still against E-Levy – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament is still against the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

In a post on his Facebook wall, the outspoken legislature insists that all claims from MPs from the other side of the table painting the picture that an agreement is close to being reached on the levy is mere propaganda.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, the NDC Caucus is not relenting and will resolutely continue to reject the obnoxious E-Levy.

“The NDC Caucus in Parliament remains resolutely, vehemently, and unconditionally opposed to the E-Levy.

“There can be no ambivalence or equivocation about our resolve. Kindly ignore the propaganda,” the North Tongu MP said in a Facebook post on December 12.

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that he is reliably informed that the scandalous allocation of GHS241,933,000 under the dodgy title of e-Transaction Levy Services in the 2022 Budget has been withdrawn following a heated discussion at Cabinet Meeting President Akufo-Addo chaired a couple of days ago.

“Thanks to our exposé and relentless united advocacy, we have saved Ghana a humongous GHS242million.

“This colossal amount should rather be used to engage thousands of young unemployed graduates who are still languishing at home after many years,” Mr. Ablakwa says in another Facebook post.

As we thank God for this collective victory on a holy Sunday, let’s pray for more grace and fortitude to eventually defeat the obnoxious and acutely regressive E-Levy.

People Power Shall Triumph!