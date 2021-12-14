UER: Bawku residents express views on smock wearing ban ahead of Samapiid festival

All persons living in Bawku have been banned from wearing their normal traditional smock due to a perceived conflict in the area.

The statement which took effect on 23rd November 2021 was signed by the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu to impose a curfew in the town following a shooting incident.

After weeks of the curfew and ban, some residents who spoke to this reporter believes the decision by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) stands tall as far as maintaining peace and preventing impending conflict in the areas is concerned.

However, below are some of the comments from the people of Bawku following the ban on smock wearing in the area:

I think most of the people are now used to it due to how people themselves are in need of peace. Anything the law enforcement agencies are bringing to maintain the peace, we will all abide by that. For that purpose, the ban on smock-wearing is normal currently. For now, there are no festivals that require the mandatory wearing of smock.

Because of our tradition here in the northern Upper East or Bawku for instance, when there is any festival people will be compelled to wear a smock, for example, the Damba festival, people will be compelled to wear smock because is their tradition. Wearing of smock shows their culture, the Samapiid festival, people will indeed wear a smock to showcase their tradition, the "Bud Yelle festival, people will like to wear a smock, the Zezula festival, people of Bawku will like to wear a smock to showcase their tradition. Normally, we up north here smock is our tradition especially when there is a festival

So, because there is no immediate festival and the only one approaching is the Samapiid festival on December 29, 2021. So for now, people are complying with the directive by the law enforcement agency.

In the past, during the high heated conflict era in Bawku in the year 2001, 2007, 2008 and 2009, people used to put guns in them and cover them with a smock. So, because of that, they can ride motor to go and perpetuate violence. So, because of that and based on security intelligence, they realized that banning the smock will yield a very good result.

It is observed that the people have switched to wearing Muslim Zalabia.

However, there are anticipation that the REGSEC might consider lifting the ban for the celebration of the Samapiid festival which is scheduled to take place on December 29, 2021.

According to residents, they are still wondering how the prestigious festival will be celebrated without people showcasing their tradition by way of wearing a traditional smock.