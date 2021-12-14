Techiman Market will get good lighting system — MCE

The Techiman Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Yaw Gyarko made a solemn promise to improve the lighting system for traders at Techiman Market.

He made this disclosure at a meeting held with the leadership of the various groups in the Techiman market at the Bonokyempem hall.

The purpose of the meeting was to solicit views from the market leaders on how to improve the current condition at market. The leadership of the market groups pointed out challenges they encounter at the market.

Challenges such as choked gutters, poor lighting systems, and unauthorized placement of containers among others.

Hon. Gyarko express his readiness to solve the challenges at the market assured that he will provide good lighting system at the market to prevent crime and other criminal activities that take place at night.

Touching on the sanitation challenges at the market the MCE promise to solve most of the challenges.

On the issue of space for Lorry Park, he added that the assembly is still negotiating with Nananom to get land for them to use as a temporal lorry park.

He said a situation where all the cars are always parked at the market making the place very choked and congested will be a thing of the past.

He made this assertion at a one day stakeholders meeting with the market leaders to fast-track development in the area.

In an exclusive interview with some of the market queens, they said due to lighting issues at the market robbers attack them at nights.

Hon. Benjamin pointed out to the leaders that the development of the market is a two way affair, Assembly will do its part, but the other side of the effort also rest with the traders to pay their taxes and operational fees to enable the Assembly execute those developmental plans smoothly.

He concluded by urging all participants to marshal efforts to ensure that they all support in diverse ways in the development of the municipality.

The MCE assured them of his commitment to lead the course for the development.