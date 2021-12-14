Ahafo Regional Minister presents 41 motorbikes to Assemblymembers in Asunafo South District

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Honourable George Boakye today presented motorbikes to the 41 Assembly members in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.

In handing over the keys to the Presiding Member of the Assembly, the Minister explained to the gathering assembly members that it was the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure effective and accountable governance especially at the local level.

He advised that the machines should be used to ensure that the governance systems at the local level are enhanced.

He added that it was the responsibility of the Assembly members to explain the policies of the government to the understanding of the ordinary citizen within their respective electoral areas.

Honourable George Boakye however charged the Assembly members to hold it as a mandate to explain the numerous benefits of the e-levy to the members in their various electoral areas since other African countries have successfully implemented same and are yielding positive results through the development.

The Regional Minister stated that the e-levy was one of the surest ways government can rely on to implement its impactful policies and programs to the Ghanaian citizens.

He cautioned the Assembly members to always respect road traffic and safety regulations in order to prevent accidents.

Honourable Ishmael Mohammed, Presiding Member of the Asunafo South District Assembly on behalf of his colleagues expressed gratitude to the President through the Regional Minister for the Kind gesture.

He further assured that the machines shall be used for the intended purpose.

Present at the ceremony were the District Chief Executive for Asunafo South Honourable Frank Aduse Poku, Mr Asamoah Damoah; Coordinating Director for the Asunafo South District Assembly.