ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ahafo Regional Minister presents 41 motorbikes to Assemblymembers in Asunafo South District

By Frimpong Andrews
General News Ahafo Regional Minister presents 41 motorbikes to Assemblymembers in Asunafo South District
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Honourable George Boakye today presented motorbikes to the 41 Assembly members in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.

In handing over the keys to the Presiding Member of the Assembly, the Minister explained to the gathering assembly members that it was the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure effective and accountable governance especially at the local level.

He advised that the machines should be used to ensure that the governance systems at the local level are enhanced.

He added that it was the responsibility of the Assembly members to explain the policies of the government to the understanding of the ordinary citizen within their respective electoral areas.

Honourable George Boakye however charged the Assembly members to hold it as a mandate to explain the numerous benefits of the e-levy to the members in their various electoral areas since other African countries have successfully implemented same and are yielding positive results through the development.

The Regional Minister stated that the e-levy was one of the surest ways government can rely on to implement its impactful policies and programs to the Ghanaian citizens.

He cautioned the Assembly members to always respect road traffic and safety regulations in order to prevent accidents.

Honourable Ishmael Mohammed, Presiding Member of the Asunafo South District Assembly on behalf of his colleagues expressed gratitude to the President through the Regional Minister for the Kind gesture.

He further assured that the machines shall be used for the intended purpose.

Present at the ceremony were the District Chief Executive for Asunafo South Honourable Frank Aduse Poku, Mr Asamoah Damoah; Coordinating Director for the Asunafo South District Assembly.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
2021 Police Recruitment: Successful applicants to begin interview, medical exams on December 13
13.12.2021 | General News
1D1F: Krabonso community gets multi-purpose factory
13.12.2021 | General News
Curious Minds trains youth in social media for advocacy
13.12.2021 | General News
GIJ student wins Outstanding Student Journalist of the Year
13.12.2021 | General News
Youth Leader Participates In United Nations Climate Change Conference In Uk
12.12.2021 | General News
We need covering documents to release seized motorbikes —MTTD to riders
11.12.2021 | General News
GBA commends Quaye for claiming the WBO Africa Lightweight title
11.12.2021 | General News
Progress in female representation on boards — Report
11.12.2021 | General News
Nii Oyanka joins Kufour to mark 83rd birthday
10.12.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line