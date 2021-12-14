Tribal bigot Energy Minister must retract, apologise to Keta people over his reckless comment — Group

14.12.2021 LISTEN

A group calling itself Democratic Youth for Competent Leadership is asking the Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to retract and apologise to the people of Keta for his "reckless comment."

According to the group, the minister's is reported to have said on Accra-based Asempa FM that he will lead a demonstration in Kumasi should government allocate funds for the Keta Sea Defence project.

The group noted that comparing in-land floods in Ashanti Region to the destructive tidal waves in Keta is illogical.

"His analogy is illogical. To think that in-land floods in Ashanti Region can be compared to the destructive tidal waves of the sea in the Volta Region. This statement can only be born of a deep seated hatred for the people of Ewe extraction," the group said in a statement.

