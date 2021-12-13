AAMA holds first ordinary meeting of year

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has held its maiden meeting for the year in Atebubu.

The meeting which incidentally is the first ordinary one for the current assembly approved a fee fixing resolution, an annual action plan and a composite budget for 2022.

Delivering his sessional address, the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu said his administration spends Ghc6,000 weekly on fuel and ration for various security personnel deployed in the municipality to deal with highway robberies and other crimes.

He noted that the assembly will deepen its collaboration with the municipal education directorate to strengthen existing regulations on quality education to ensure that all children of school going age are in school.

On health, the MCE revealed that the assembly has made budgetary allocation for the construction of a children’s ward at the municipal hospital.

Hon. Edward Owusu enumerated a number of borehole projects at various levels of completion throughout the municipality as a short term measure.

He added that plans are advanced to get the central government to provide funding for the Atebubu water system in order to find a lasting solution to the perennial water problem faced by inhabitants of the town and its environs.

He also indicated that the assembly is also considering a build-operate and transfer BOT arrangement for the same project with an investor from the United Arab Emirates.

Hon. Edward Owusu noted that electricity extension works are at various stages of completion in a number of communities whiles the assembly is working around the clock to get Sanwakyi/Afefreso, Jato Zongo and Akokoa connected to the national grid.

“The assembly will continue to invest in the evacuation of major refuse heaps from various communities. Open defecation will be totally prohibited in the municipality,” he stated.

He added that his outfit will revoke the management of all public toilets in the municipality by individuals for more efficient handling by the assembly.

Hon. Edward Owusu listed about 12 infrastructural projects both completed and ongoing in the municipality spanning areas of health, education and the administration of justice.

“As the MCE I remain committed to expanding infrastructure in the areas of education, health, security etc. In line with this, enough investments from internally generated funds has been directed to this area,” he concluded.