Electrician faces court for defilement

A 44-year-old Electrician, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl at Darkuman, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Innocent Tsro, pleaded not guilty to defilement.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah, has admitted Tsro to bail in the sum of GHC50, 000 with three sureties, one to be justified with landed title deed.

The Court, ordered prosecution to file witness statements on the accused person and adjourned the matter to January 12, 2022 for Case Management Conference.

Narrating the facts, Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was a trader residing at Darkuman with the victim.

The prosecution said Tsro also resided within the same vicinity.

He said on December 6, this year, at about 6:30 pm, Tsro went to the complainant's house and informed her that she should allow the victim to follow him to his house to collect an ID card so that the complainant could use same to facilitate the processing of a loan facility.

The Prosecution said the complainant obliged and that on reaching the house, the accused person asked the victim to wait outside, while he (accused) entered his room.

He said the accused person came outside again and lured the victim into his bedroom, covered her mouth with handkerchief and had sex with the victim.

The Prosecution said the complainant realised that the victim had kept long so she followed up to the accused's residence and met the accused having sex with the victim.

He said the matter was reported to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

The Prosecution said in the accused person's caution statement, he admitted the offense.

GNA