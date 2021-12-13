ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chief arrested in connection with Tatale-Sanguli clashes

Social News Chief arrested in connection with Tatale-Sanguli clashes
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Chief of Kuyoli in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern Region, Ubori Nambo Zakobiki, has been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command.

According to the Command, the chief was picked up in the early hours of Monday, December 13 following his involvement in renewed chieftaincy dispute at Kuyoli on Friday, December 10, leading to the death of one with seven others sustaining various degrees of gunshot wounds.

The arrest of the embattled chief brings to 10 the number of persons arrested in connection to the renewed clash.

On Saturday, December 11, police in Tatale arrested some nine suspects over their alleged involvement in the clash at Kuyoli.

They were transferred to the Yendi Divisional Command and subsequently to the Northern Regional Police Command.

They have since been remanded into police custody to reappear on Friday, December 17.

The Chief of Kuyoli allegedly defied the orders of the Yaa-Naa to enskin a sub-chief.

This brought about confusion as one faction rejected the move to enskin a chief.

This resulted in sporadic fatal shootings between the two factions.

Meanwhile, calm has since been restored to the community.

---3news.com|Ghana

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Street child beggars defy Gender Minister's order
13.12.2021 | Social News
Two granted bail over forgery of Judicial Service receipt
13.12.2021 | Social News
Woman dragged to Court for causing nuisance to the public with smoke
13.12.2021 | Social News
Opuni Trial: Court adjourns trial awaiting Chief Justice's decision for Honyenuga to recuse himself or not
13.12.2021 | Social News
Fully investigate alleged Adwoa Safo's impersonation – STRANEK Africa to Parliament
13.12.2021 | Social News
DOVVSU gets three interview rooms
13.12.2021 | Social News
“Be strong because the best is yet to come”- GBA President encourages Richard Commey
13.12.2021 | Social News
Weija lake: Dead fishes washed ashore
13.12.2021 | Social News
I will banish homosexuals from my land — Banda-Wura
13.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line