Chief arrested in connection with Tatale-Sanguli clashes

The Chief of Kuyoli in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern Region, Ubori Nambo Zakobiki, has been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command.

According to the Command, the chief was picked up in the early hours of Monday, December 13 following his involvement in renewed chieftaincy dispute at Kuyoli on Friday, December 10, leading to the death of one with seven others sustaining various degrees of gunshot wounds.

The arrest of the embattled chief brings to 10 the number of persons arrested in connection to the renewed clash.

On Saturday, December 11, police in Tatale arrested some nine suspects over their alleged involvement in the clash at Kuyoli.

They were transferred to the Yendi Divisional Command and subsequently to the Northern Regional Police Command.

They have since been remanded into police custody to reappear on Friday, December 17.

The Chief of Kuyoli allegedly defied the orders of the Yaa-Naa to enskin a sub-chief.

This brought about confusion as one faction rejected the move to enskin a chief.

This resulted in sporadic fatal shootings between the two factions.

Meanwhile, calm has since been restored to the community.

