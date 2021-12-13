Your refusal to admit our motion misconceived, abuse of power – Minority takes on Joe Wise as Bagbin arrives tomorrow

The Minority Caucus has accused First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu of abusing his power over the decision to refuse to admit the Minority’s motion seeking to reverse the approval of the 2022 budget.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament through a letter issued on Friday, December 10, 2021, and signed by the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril K.O. Nsiah confirmed that he rejected the motion filed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, against his ruling reversing the rejection of the 2022 budget on December 1, 2021.

“Please refer to your communication dated 7th December 2021 on the motion relating to a ruling of the Hon. First Deputy Speaker on Wednesday, 1st December 2021.”

“The Hon. First Deputy Speaker, pursuant to Order 13(2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, has directed that I inform you that your motion is not admitted,” part of the letter said.

In a reply to the letter, the Minority Caucus has in a letter to First Deputy Speaker said the decision was misconceived by relying on Standing Order 13(2) as the basis for the refusal of the motion.

“With respect, the reliance on Standing Order 13(2) as basis for your refusal to admit the motion is misconceived and smacks of an abuse of discretionary power contrary to Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which requires that in the exercise of such power you have a duty to be fair and candid,” the Minority statement signed by its leader Haruna Iddrisu has said.

It adds, “In any case, it is most curious that the Standing Order you seek refuge in merely gives you the authority to act in the absence of the Right Honourable Speaker.

“It is not lost on us that this is the very privilege you recently denounced in your bizarre ruling of 1st December 2021 when you stated categorically that you are not a Speaker, you are MP for Bekwai.”

Determined to fight the matter to the latter, the Minority says it will re-file the motion when Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin returns to Ghana from his medical trip.

Read the full Minority statement below: