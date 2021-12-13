ModernGhana logo
There's no hardship in Ghana; people eat properly, drive in big cars and dress decently — Minister

By Nurudeen Ibrahim
The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu has expressed surprise over lamentation of hardship in Ghana.

According to him, the lifestyle of Ghanaians does not really show or reflect the supposed hardship and challenges that is being portraited by 'naysayers.'

"When I hear things are hard, I don't understand, what I see is that people are trying to adjust themselves to lives they used not to leave, which is people are now managing their resources very well, this is the time you see people dressing very well, eating properly, living decent lives so their demands for resources is very higher."

Alhaji Shani Alhassan noted that, this is not the period where people must waste their resources on unnecessary things.

He noted that most Ghanaians now value the monies they make and the conscious effort to use their resources wisely.

"Have you driven around town, have you seen the type of cars people drive in, do you see how people dress these days, do you see the good houses people live in, all these doesn't show that we are in hardship," he stated.

He made this pronouncement in an interview with 'My Northern Achiever' host, Abdul Jalil on Sagani TV monitored by this reporter.

