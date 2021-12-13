GRIDCo addresses power challenges in Ashanti region, beats December 20 deadline

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has fulfilled its promise by fixing the power supply challenges that affected residents of the Ashanti region and parts of the northern region.

Officials of GRIDCo and the ECG at a news conference on Friday,10th of December 2021 at the company's Northern Sector office in Kumasi announced to journalists that management had successfully completed repair works on the 330kv Aboadze-Anwomaso transmission Line at Bogoso and restored complete service since Wednesday, December 7 ahead of its December 20 deadline.

The Northern Sector Network Director of GRIDCo, Engineer Vincent Boakyi addressing the conference said management and stakeholders were much worried about the situation and its adverse effects on its customers and the general public and therefore had to work extra hard in order to beat time.

"GRIDCo is happy to announce today that we have successfully completed the repair and restoration works of the collapsed towers, and that the 330kv Aboadze-Anwomaso Transmission Line was restored to service on Tuesday December 07, 2021, at 17:07 hours.

"GRIDCo extends its gratitude to all stakeholders for their understanding, cooperation and support. We are equally appreciative to our frontline staff and contractors whose hard work and commitment enabled GRIDCo to complete the repair works ahead of schedule".

Managements of GRIDCo and ECG also assured the public of their continued commitment to providing reliable power for national development.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and ECG at a joint press conference in Kumasi on November 30 explained that the situation was due to total damage caused to three of its towers of the Aboadze-Anwomaso Transmission Line by a collapsed telecommunication mast on November 9.