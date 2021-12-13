United Volta Association donates to tidal waves victims in Volta Region

The United Volta Association (UVA) in New York, USA has donated to the tidal wave victims along the south-eastern coastal belt of Ghana — Keta, Kedzikorfe, Blekusu, Aflao and neighboring towns and villages.

Following the behemoth October 2021 tidal wave that swept through more than 500 homes, destroyed properties and displaced over 4,000 indigenes per AFP News, the organization activated its internal emergency funding mechanism dubbed “Xornam Dzro”—Just Save Me — and mobilized donations from members to procure some essential assorted household commodities such as detergents, hygiene, and antiseptics products for the sufferers.

The items were presented by UVA emissaries led by the Vice-President Mr. Mawuli Agbenu, Mad. Gladys Seshie (a.k.a Mama Lorlornyo) and Mr. Ben Wuli, on behalf of UVA President Mrs. Pearl Setranah and entire members.

The Keta Municipal Chief Executive—Mr. Emmanuel Gemegah and his officials received the delegates and relief products were donated to the Assemblymen and some opinion leaders on behalf of the victims in the beneficiary communities at Anloga, Abutiakorfe, Kedzikorfe, Dzelukorfe, Tamakloe-Borme, Anyanui, Fuveme and Dzita-Agbledomi in the Volta Region on 9th December 2021.

In her presentation, Mama Lorlornyo conveyed her personal empathy and that of the entire association to her beleaguered clan-folks. She assured them of the association’s unflinching support as they promised to return with more donations to ease their pain and agony.

Mr. Agbenu on his part, espoused their steadfastness, love, and exhibition of tenacious resilience in unity, that epitomized their ancestral “Naketsi Deka No Dzome Bi Nu” (literally, united we stand) appellation in the wake of their predicament.

The recipients expressed their deep appreciation to UVA members for their thoughtfulness that propelled them across the Atlantic Ocean to their aid in their distressing circumstances.

Surfing on the same tide of gratitude, the MCE and Assembly Members appealed to the public, corporate organizations, and other associations to emulate the gestures of UVA and other charitable entities for perpetual support in whatever form anyone can offer.

UVA is a non-profit, apolitical, welfare-seeking, and socio-cultural organization comprising of predominant Ewe-speaking dwellers from the tri-state New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The association is one of the oldest Ghanaian ethnic groupings in the diaspora headquartered in the heart of New York City (NYC). As the pioneer Ewe organization, UVA is considered pivotal in the circles of its parental organization within the North American enclaves known as the Council of Ewe Associations in North America—the “CEANA” for short. Both UVA and CEANA provide wider social and humanitarian interventions to their kith and kin within and without Eweland, but they do deliver from different administrative angulations.