I will banish homosexuals from my land — Banda-Wura

Nana Kwasi Omankuminte II, Omanhene of Banda community in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region said, anybody who will practice LGBTQ would be banished from his jurisdictions.

He said the practice is an abomination that must not be given space in society.

Nana Omankuminte revealed this during "Tekpang Djundai" festival.

The festival enables the Nchumuru people to appreciate the good works of the fetish Djundai and solicit for prosperity, good health, bumper harvest for the coming years.

The cultural festival is greatly organized together with athletic competitions which brought together participants from both Oti and Northern Region.

The Paramount chief of Tekpang Traditional Area has appealed to the Ministry of Education to establish one higher secondary institution at Banda.

He said water is still a challenge and urged government to come to their aid before the dry season sets in.

Mr. Nkrumah Ogyile, District Chief Executive (DCE) lauded the celebration of the Djundai festival.

He noted that celebration was a sure way to maintain the values and tenets of the cultural heritage of the people, adding "it will help the youth to understand our culture."

On behalf of the Oti Regional Minister, Mr Francis Kofi Okesu, the dean of the MDCEs in the region expressed gratitude to the chiefs, stakeholders, clergy's for their roles in the peacebuilding process in the Oti.

He emphasised that peace remain a prerequisite for development.

He urged traditional authorities to devise preventive measures for the region to enjoy its share of the national cake.