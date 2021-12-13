Ruling on Nsoatre Chieftaincy case set for February 25 next year

13.12.2021 LISTEN

A Sunyani High Court, presided over by the Supervising Judge, Justice Patrick Baayeh, has set 25th February, 2022 to pass judgement on the case involving an alleged enstoolment of a parallel chief for Nsoatre.

The Queen-mother of Nsoatre, Nana Yaa Asuama-Kesse together with four others are facing contempt charges at the Sunyani High Court for allegedly enstooling Foster Kwadwo Agyei-Korang, 45-year old Health Systems Manager of Happy Hospital in Berekum as a parallel chief of the town on the 15th and 17th of October 2021 when the King-makers of the town had already enstooled another person.

Afia Gyamaah, Nana Amoah-Appiah, Nifahene of Nsoatre; Foster Kwadwo Agyei-Korang; Nana Amankwaah Appiah, Sanaahene of Nsoatre are facing various contempt charges for their various roles in the alleged enstoolment ceremony.

Facts of the matter

Counsel for the applicants, Foster Akwasi Asante prayed the court to commit the respondents to prison for “exhibiting or indulging in a conduct, intentionally and willfully calculated to undermine the administration of justice enstooling or purporting to “enstool” Foster Agyei-Korang as Chief of Nsoatre” on 15th October 2021 at the family house of Nana Yaa Asuama-Kesse II, the Queen-mother of the area.

This, according to Lawyer Foster Akwasi Asante, happened at the time when the respondents knew “very well of the pendency of a Chieftaincy Petition filed at the instance of the 1st and 2nd respondents before the Judicial Committee of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs….”

He further argued, among others, that the action by the respondents was intentionally and maliciously undermining the administration of justice by treating with contempt all the court processes pending before the Judicial Committee of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

No enstoolment

In their joint affidavit in opposition to the charges leveled against them, all the respondents denied that they enstooled the alleged parallel chief saying, “what took place on both days in October was not an installation or enstoolment…”

they contended that, “…..what took place did not involve any black stool or the Omanhene’s Palace. We did not go to Nsoatrehene’s Palace and the 4th Respondent was not “put” on the Black Stool. The Family House where the ceremony took place in Nsoatre had no stool room. What took place was therefore not an enstoolment.”

They further told the court that Foster Agyei-Korang remains a nominee of the Nsoatre paramount stool awaiting the final outcome of the chieftaincy proceedings commenced by the queen-mother of the area.

“The 4th Respondent has not been enstooled on the Hinneh Aframfo Stool and does not reside in the Nsoatrehene’s Palace and therefore what took place and has been tacitly admitted by the applicant was not enstoolment”, they added.

The Respondents, who were represented in the Court by Lawyer Nii Ayikoi Otoo, contended that “if the applicants are certain an enstoolment had indeed taken place they would not be using words in one “purporting to enstool” and in another breath “enstool” because in a quasi-criminal matter such as the one under consideration where proof is beyond reasonable doubt and doubts should be resolved in favour of the respondents.

Lawyer Ayikoi Otoo stated that what took place was just for the optics and it was a symbolic re-enactment of the nomination process and the oath was a symbolic one.

Peaceful town

Meanwhile, the Ankobeahene and Acting President of the Nsoatre Traditional Council, Nana Baffour Gyamfi Awuah told our reporter in an interview after the court proceedings that the Nsoatre town remains calm and asked residents to go about their normal duties without any fear.

He said there is no insecurity in Nsoatre, saying Just a few days ago, we peacefully and successfully celebrated out festival which was well attended by the people of the area and so people”, he said.

He said Obrempong Hinneh Aframfo, the current Omanhene of Nsoatre was installed by the King-makers of the Traditional Council months ago in a peaceful manner in accordance with the customs, traditions and culture of the Nsoatre.