UNFPA, PAYDP transform lives of Kayayei

Over the years young adolescents and girls face horrors daily on the streets.

These individuals are been abused sexually, physically and psychologically.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) as part of its mandate to see an end to sexual and gender-based violence, child marriages, teenage pregnancies and other related issues has over the years been working towards its eradication.

It is in this light that the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in partnership with Purim African Youth Development Platform (PAYDP) have in the last three years delivered integrated interventions, reaching out to over 5000 Kayayei and seeks to continuously address the challenges and risks they experience.

At a Kayayei Business and Leadership Fair 2021, Executive Director for PAYDP, Rev. Aku Xornam Kevi, emphasized that the lives of these girls matter.

She said poverty characterized by abuse is the reason for the inability of these girls to have opportunities to excel culminating in the low participation of women in politics and in national issues.

She said most of these girls are intelligent but unfortunately are less privileged.

This, she stated is why UNFPA and PAYDP seek to bring hope.

She added that government and other agencies should support in uplifting the lives of these girls.

Miss Sandra Akweley Martey, Gender Equality, Inclusiveness and Fashion Consultancy at the UNFPA said, it is exciting and humbled to have seen and heard testimonies from the beneficiaries, acknowledging the transformation of these interventions and model have brought to them. She added that it's a transformation and value to spur them to a greater future.

"This is both a celebration and a call to action to keep doing our ultimate best to ensure the lives and potential of every young person is fulfilled.

"As we've heard and seen, how the lives of these girls are being transformed, some are now in the university, others senior high schools and others into various trade activities making a meaningful impact. That means it is a call for action, and requires continuous support from other agencies and partners to continue changing the lives of these girls."