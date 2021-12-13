ModernGhana logo
CETAG threatens to withdraw services from all public colleges over 9months unpaid allowances

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has threatened to embark on strike from January 6, 2021, over the non-payment of allowances.

CETAG on September 24, 2021, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government after reaching an agreement through negotiation on 2017-2020 Conditions of Service (CoS) for members of the Association.

The MoU contained the effective date of implementation as January 1, 2021, while payment of associated arrears of nine (9) months was to be paid in October, November, and December 2021.

With the year coming to a close and members of CETAG yet to receive any of the promised allowances, the leadership of the group has issued a statement announcing that it will embark on an industrial strike if things do not change in the first week of January 2022.

“The leadership of Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) wishes to serve notice of the Association's intention to withdraw its services across all the 46 public colleges of education come 6h January 2022,” part of the statement signed by CETAG national President Prince Obeng-Himah reads.

It adds, “We, instructively, therefore serve notice that CETAG members across all the 46 Colleges of Education have resolved to embark on indefinite industrial action effective January 6, 2022, in response to Government's violation of the signed MoU as well as the roadmap for the payment of the agreed allowances, if the said payments are not made in full at the end of December 2021.”

Read the full statement below:

12132021110953-sxoaredq5k-e6bf45ca-666d-4204-b8b6-8fe8d782b73f

