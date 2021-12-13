ModernGhana logo
PHOTOS: Bawumia joins Otumfuo to celebrate final ‘Akwasidae’ of 2021

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, December 12, 2021, joined Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to celebrate the final Akwasidae of 2021.

The Akwasidae Festival is celebrated by the Ashanti people and chiefs in Ashanti Region on a Sunday, once every six weeks.

With the year coming to an end in the new few weeks, the final Akwasidae was marked by the Ashantis yesterday at a grand gathering at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is one of the many government officials who attended the Akwasidae to celebrate with Otumfuo, Queen mothers, Chiefs, and the people of Ashanti Region.

“I joined Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehemaa, Asanteman, and other guests to celebrate the ultimate Akwasidae for 2021 at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, December 12, 2021,” the Vice President has posted on his Twitter page today.

Members of Parliament, Ministers, a delegation of the Ghana Police Service including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and other personalities attended the final Akwasidae of 2021.

