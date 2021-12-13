Awutu Senya West DCE urge graduates to venture in agriculture

District Chief Executive (DCE) officer of Awutu Senya West, Hon. Joseph Aidoo has urged graduates to venture into the agriculture business.

According to him, government through the Planting for Food and Jobs has made huge investments creating the enabling environment for ready market; locally and internationally.

“The vision of the NPP government has been to modernize agriculture, improve production efficiency, achieve food security and profitability for our farmers, all aimed at significantly increasing agriculture productivity in the country.”

He noted that farming over the period has evolved contributing to the reduction of unemployment in the country.

“Apart from agriculture providing us with food for consumption, it also provides raw materials that feed many of our local industries and some are even exported for foreign revenue.”

He said this during this year’s 37th farmers day celebration at Awutu Fianko in the Awutu Senya West district, under the theme, "Planting for Food and Jobs: Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.”

The DCE emphasized that farming is a lucrative business sector of the economy.

He stressed that government as part of efforts geared towards motivating farmers and the larger youth community to venture into agriculture has initiated and implemented numerous interventions including distribution of seedlings, fertilizers, establishment of three greenhouse technology in the district, distribution of chemicals to combat the free fall armyworms among others.

The DCE added that a World Bank supported ‘Ghana Production Safety Net Project (GPSNP)' aims to give alternate forms of livelihood to the rural poor in three central sillages by constructing a 75-acre degraded community land using coconut trees as part of a Climate Change Mitigation Intervention module.

Numerous among these, he stressed are opportunities in the agriculture sector for graduates and youths to take advantage.

Overall Best District farmer Benjamin Doudo, appreciated the award, saying his main objective is to contribute to the sustainability of food security in the country and that, is glad for the recognition.

However he expressed worry over the high cost of fertilizer and agric chemical products.

He therefore appealed to government to reduce the price of fertilizers for the farmers to increase their yields.

He was awarded items such as a fridge, TV set, cutlass among others.