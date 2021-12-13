ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: Stop this madness, vaccination must be by choice not by force – Sammy Gyamfi

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi says the latest requirement for Ghanaians travelling into or outside the country is reprehensible.

It follows a press release from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) last week that confirmed the scaling up of Covid-19 protocols at the Kotoka International Airport to curb the importation of the virus in the midst of the Omicron variant.

In the statement, the GHS said Ghanaians travelling out or into the country after December 12, 2021, must present evidence of full vaccination.

Reacting to that directive, Sammy Gyamfi who disagrees says 'the madness must stop.'

According to him, vaccination must be by choice and not by force.

“Vaccination must be by choice and not by force. The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling into and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution,” Sammy Gyamfi has said in a Facebook post.

According to him, he is ready to challenge the directive from GHS through every available legal means.

“And some of us are determined to fight this madness through every available legal means no matter the cost or stigma,” Sammy Gyamfi adds in his post while stressing that this is his personal view.

