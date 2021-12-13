ModernGhana logo
S/R: Sawla Police gun down two suspected robbers; chase other accomplices

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Sawla Police in the Savannah Region on Sunday dawn gunned down two suspected armed robbers during a gun battle.

The security service in the Savanna Region is currently on a manhunt for other accomplices that managed to escape during that shootout.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, the shootout occurred after it received a distress call about a robbery attack at Weichao

The Police in partnership with some community members immediately responded and pursued the suspects who were on motorbikes.

The suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of the two suspects.

Inspection carried on the bodies revealed a COVID-19 vaccinated card bearing the name Yussif Bolii aged 20 years.

The other body of the deceased is however yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, both bodies have been conveyed to the Damongo Hospital morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy while the Sawla Police Command in partnership with the chiefs and community members working to get the remaining suspects arrested.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
