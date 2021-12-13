Stop gloating over procured results – Apaak jabs Akufo-Addo for celebrating 2021 WASSCE results

13.12.2021 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his celebration of the 2021 West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) results.

The President over the weekend shared his excitement about the outcome of the results while insisting that the high pass rate is an indication that the Free SHS Policy is working and proving critics wrong.

“The 2021 WASSCE results of the second batch of the Akufo-Addo graduates” show 54.08% of students recoding AI-C5 in English, as opposed to 51.6% in 2016, 65.7% recording AI-C6 in Integrated Science in 2021, as opposed to 48.35 in 2016, 54.11% recoding AI-C6 IN Mathematics, as compared to 33.12% in 2016 and 66.03% recording AI-C6 in Social Studies, as compared to 54.55% in 2016.

“Lest we forget, the 2021 batch of students were the pioneer of the double-track system, which elicited a lot of vilification and unfounded criticism on its introduction,” the president said in a release from the presidency.

Responding to the President's comments, Dr. Clement Apaak says it appears H.E Akufo-Addo is living on another planet.

Alleging that the results of the 2021 WASSCE were procured, the Builsa South MP insists that the President should stop celebrating and rather tell Ghanaians what he has done to address challenges of the education sector.

“President Akufo-Addo should be telling us what he has done to address the challenges debilitating effective teaching and learning in our Secondary schools since he took over power, and retained it through “ways and means” even when Ghanaians rejected him, including beneficiaries of fSHS. He should stop gloating over results some suggest were procured through “engineering”, and comparing that to genuine results obtained by students under his predecessor, John Mahama.

“Akufo-Addo must be living in another planet or his handlers must have misled him to compare the “engineerned” results procured through massive leakages, malpractices and cheating with the complicity of an examination body (WAEC), whose integrity is currently in question, to the authentic and organic results under John Dramani Mahama,” Clement Apaak has said.

The Builsa South legislature added, “John Mahama didn’t procure and supply past examination questions and examiners reports as part of an effort to cover up monumental challenges affecting teaching and learning at the secondary school level: Obnoxious double track; Erratic academic calendar; overworked teaching and un-teaching staff; inadequate and unwholesome food; inadequate space and furniture; Culture of silence; lack of adequate core subject textbooks; delay is release of funds among others.”

WAEC last week released the 2021 results noting that a total of 1,339 subject results and 174 entire results of some students who sat for the exam for School Candidates in Ghana have been cancelled

In addition, the entire results of 3,667 candidates have also been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.

Also, the scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have been withheld and are being scrutinized.