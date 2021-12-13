ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

JHS headteacher in Saboba drowning incident reappears in court today

Social News JHS headteacher in Saboba drowning incident reappears in court today
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The headmaster of St. Charles Lwanga Junior High School in Saboba in the Northern Region is expected to reappear at the Tamale District Court today, Monday, December 13.

The headmaster is reported to have sent 31 students to work on his farm on November 12, 2021, but upon their return, the canoe they were travelling in capsized, leading to the death of nine.

Mr Emmanuel Chingya has since been charged with manslaughter.

During the last sitting on Monday, November 29, 2021, the prosecution appealed to the court for more time to enable it to carry out further investigations into the case.

The Judge who presided over the case, His Worship Amadu Issifu, granted the request and adjourned the case to today, Monday, December 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased students are pleading that the headmaster is pardoned.

The Spokesperson for the bereaved families, Jesse Nyimakan, in an interview with Citi News, said the headteacher is only being dealt with because the matter is in the public domain.

“We say it's an accident and nobody predicts an accident. So we are still pleading that if he can be pardoned and reinstated to his work, we would be happy. That is our plea. So we are calling on the law enforcers to temper justice with mercy.”

---citinewsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
UNFPA, PAYDP transform lives of Kayayei
13.12.2021 | Social News
'Be critical in your thinking to excel in life' — Obstetrician Gynaecologist to medical students
13.12.2021 | Social News
Awutu Senya West DCE urge graduates to venture in agriculture
13.12.2021 | Social News
Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19
13.12.2021 | Social News
Fire guts car travelling from Tarkwa to Accra
12.12.2021 | Social News
Policeman commits suicide, ask colleagues to use funeral contributions to settle his debt
12.12.2021 | Social News
Retired Captain Kojo Tsikata cremated
12.12.2021 | Social News
'Even in death, I won't let you have peace' – IGP tells Krobo troublemakers
12.12.2021 | Social News
Obuasi residents urged to access legal aid services
12.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line