JHS headteacher in Saboba drowning incident reappears in court today

The headmaster of St. Charles Lwanga Junior High School in Saboba in the Northern Region is expected to reappear at the Tamale District Court today, Monday, December 13.

The headmaster is reported to have sent 31 students to work on his farm on November 12, 2021, but upon their return, the canoe they were travelling in capsized, leading to the death of nine.

Mr Emmanuel Chingya has since been charged with manslaughter.

During the last sitting on Monday, November 29, 2021, the prosecution appealed to the court for more time to enable it to carry out further investigations into the case.

The Judge who presided over the case, His Worship Amadu Issifu, granted the request and adjourned the case to today, Monday, December 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased students are pleading that the headmaster is pardoned.

The Spokesperson for the bereaved families, Jesse Nyimakan, in an interview with Citi News, said the headteacher is only being dealt with because the matter is in the public domain.

“We say it's an accident and nobody predicts an accident. So we are still pleading that if he can be pardoned and reinstated to his work, we would be happy. That is our plea. So we are calling on the law enforcers to temper justice with mercy.”

---citinewsroom