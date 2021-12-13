ModernGhana logo
GIJ student wins Outstanding Student Journalist of the Year

By Mildred Eshun
A level 200 Student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Stephen Bernard Donkor has won the enviable Outstanding Student Journalist of the Year at the just-ended Third Edition of the National Communications Awards.

The prestigious event put together by RAD Communications and partners took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday 11th December 2021.

Stephen Bernard beat stiff competition from other great student journalists including Efo Korku Mawutor, Akokoraba Nyarko Abronoma, Emmanuel Donkor and a host of others.

This win comes as no surprise as Stephen has won the heart and admiration of online and print media consumers in his line of duty as a Journalism student who writes thought-provoking articles on almost all the prominent online portals as well as the Dailies.

Earlier this year, he was adjudged Student Online Personality of the Year and Student TV Host of the Year at the Communications Students' Awards held at the Pentecost University. He continues to make great impact with his articles that bother on the need to come together as a people in making Ghana a better place among other social areas he normally advocates.

All this is a clear indication of the fact that Stephen Bernard deserves to be crowned the Outstanding Student Journalist of the Year. The National Communications Awards (NCA) is intended to promote communications, organizational, and national development by recognizing and rewarding outstanding communications companies, teams, and individuals from around the country.

Shortly after the awards, Stephen Bernard used the opportunity to thank God for wisdom, guidance and protection. "I am particularly thankful to God for this honour done me. It's a sign of greater things to come and wouldn't relent on my oars in championing every good initiative" he noted.

He further craved the indulgence of the gathering to dedicate the Awards to Mr. John Wesley Bessey, Mr. Ernest Asante Wiafe, Mr. Philip Donkor, Mrs. Margaret Oppong Donkor.

It didn't end there as he acknowledged the support of Mrs. Patricia Amoafo Wiafe and finally to Amanda Atunah for her contribution towards his success story. "Indeed, I would be doing myself a disservice if I fail to honour Mandy for her immense contribution, care and above all admonition," he stated. “I thank my brother Bright Philip Donkor for his support as well not forgetting Kimberly Atunah. This is certainly a win for the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).”

Meanwhile, honorary awards were given to quite a number of people. Ace Broadcaster, Tommy Annan Forson received the Media Legacy Honour, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jandel Limited, Ms. Afi Amoro won the Events Legacy Honour and the IT Leadership Award, Private Sector went to Business Transformation Consultant, Ebo Richardson.

