‘The benefits of our digitalisation agenda will be seen in the long run’ – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was on CNBC Africa to talk about the impact of the digitalization agenda on Ghanaians.

The interview, hosted by CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera, centered on how the introduction of digital initiatives will serve as a major instrument for economic transformation and also propel social inclusiveness.

According to the Vice President, leadership has tended to focus on crisis management and hasn't focused on the underlying system that drives economic activities.

He said, “generally, the horizon is so short, you are in office for four years. And if you don’t put the country ahead of your own political exigencies, you will do what gets you elected. I will build the bridge and I can point to a bridge or build a road and I can point to a road. And so you’re in that type of mode of economic development.”

“But if you have to put in the systems for digitisation, that infrastructure is soft infrastructure. You’re building a national ID, building a digital address system. You’re doing all sorts of things that may not be visible, but are more important in that mode, but it takes time to manifest the benefits.” Government's digitalisation agenda

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has introduced some interventions such as mobile money interoperability, digital renewal of National Health Insurance, implementation of the digital address system among others.

These, according to the party have significantly improved the economic and social lives of Ghanaians.

But some Ghanaians disagree with this assertion.

Despite these interventions, some groups have staged demonstrations complaining of economic hardship under the Akufo-Addo administration.

