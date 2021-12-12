Unvaccinated passengers to be returned at cost to the airline — KIA

12.12.2021 LISTEN

Strict measures have been put in place by the management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited to ensure that people arriving into the country are all vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This move forms part of efforts to ensure that the rate of infection does not rise during the Christmas season.

Among the measures, “Airlines who board passengers without proof of payment for the COVID -19 test and would/ could not pay for the test in Ghana will be fined US$3500 per passenger.”

Also, “non Ghanaian passengers may be refused entry and be returned to the point of embarkation at cost to the Airline.”

—3news