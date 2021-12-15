Poisoning your children's mind against their father would affect them, not their father — Pastor tells women

Rev. Mrs. Elizabeth Aggrey of The Father's Chapel International has admonished women to desist from the habit of polluting the minds of their kids against their fathers after the relationship goes sour.

She noted that whether married to the man or not should not warrant any woman to deliberately speak ill of their partners which makes children develop hatred for their fathers.

"Women have a habit of saying negative things about their husbands to their children which goes a long way in creating a wedge between children and their fathers."

She furthered that "It is fathers that bless and not mothers. Creating confusion between your kids and their father only disadvantages the child and not the father."

Supporting his argument with scripture, she referenced from Hebrews 11:20 which says, "By faith, Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau in regard to their future".

Again in Genesis 48:15, it said, "Then he blessed Joseph and said, May the God before whom my father's Abraham and Isaac walked faithfully, the God who has been my shepherd all my life to this day."

Explaining the above, she said in all the scenarios, it was fathers who blessed their children and not their mothers.

For this reason, she advised wives that, "Don't teach your children to disobey their fathers because they would lose the fatherly blessing which wouldn't augur well for their progress and success in future".

The Father's Chapel International Reverend Ministers was speaking to DC Kwame Kwakye on Sunday, 12th December, 2021 on GBC Radio Central's "About Life" show on the topic "Spiritual relationship between fathers and their children".

She however, encouraged fathers to discharge their duties creditably since failure to do that would bring ignominy to them.

Referencing the bible, she says in 1 Timothy 5:8 "Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever".

Rev. Elizabeth Aggrey continued, "If any man refuses to cater for his children, such a man is worse than an infidel. Men must do their best to provide for their household in order to receive the blessings of God."

In concluding the discussion, she intimated that "Fathers have authority and under no circumstance should children disrespect their fathers. Fathers bless and if you disregard their admonitions it is shall go against you."

According to her, Proverbs 3:1 sums it all up "My son, do not forget my teaching, but keep my commands in your heart, for they will prolong your life many years and bring you peace and prosperity."

The Father's Chapel International International Church is located at Moree Junction in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.