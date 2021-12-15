Cocoa Purchasing Clerks not paying farmers, they're frustrating us — Politician cum cocoa farmer Akua Donkor laments

Founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor wants government to adopt a different mode of paying farmers after purchasing their cocoa beans.

She said Cocoa Purchasing Clerks are making life unbearable for cocoa farmers.

The politician cum cocoa farmer in the Ashanti Region noted that farmers in the villages go through a lot of challenges before they are being paid by the purchasing agents, a situation she said has been discouraging many farmers to lay down their tools for other jobs.

In a telephone interview with the ModernGhana News in Accra, Madam Akua Donkor lamented that Cocoa Purchasing Clerks drag cocoa farmers for weeks and months before paying them after purchasing their cocoa beans.

"When you go to the villages, a farmer will sell his or her cocoa beans to get the money to cater for the family, but it will take some days before getting the money, though no reasonable answers are given by the Purchasing Clerks," she stated.

To ensure that the situation is solved once and for all, Akua Donkor calls on government to collaborate with financial institutions to facilitate the payment.