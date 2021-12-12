Youth Leader Participates In United Nations Climate Change Conference In Uk

12.12.2021 LISTEN

TESCON President of Wisconsin International University College, Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat was a delegate at this years’ United Nations Climate Change Convention's Meeting Session (COP 26) in Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 08 – November 12, 2021.

The award-winning Law Student of the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, law faculty, joined a host of thousands of delegates at this year’s conference in the United Kingdom despite the COVID-19 scare.

In a post on his Facebook wall, the Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS) and Wisconsin International University SRC Chief Justice wrote: “I had the privilege to stand on the Swedish platform today to share my thoughts on the need for the youth to take special interest in Climate Change at United Nations (UN) Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. Indeed, climate change poses an urgent threat to future generations. We the youth and children are more susceptible to its effects than adults, with immediate and lifelong impacts on our physical and mental health. In addition to having direct experiences of climate impacts, children and youth respond psychologically in troubling ways to our awareness of the climate crisis. This certainly is our fight.

Being offered an opportunity to attend the United Nations Climate Change Convention's Meeting Session COP 26, which is one of the biggest platforms that attracts the highest-level industry and government leaders from around the world is an incredible opportunity. The event offers global leaders and change makers the platform to share ideas on how best to deal the global canker of climate change.

The UN Sustainable Development goal 13 talks about taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impact. Climate change is affecting every country on every continent. It is disrupting national economies and affecting lives. Weather patterns are changing, sea levels are rising, and weather events are becoming more extreme.

Although greenhouse gas emissions are projected to drop about 6 per cent in 2020 due to travel bans and economic slowdowns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, this improvement is only temporary. Climate change is not on pause . Once the global economy begins to recover from the pandemic, emissions are expected to return to higher levels. Saving lives and livelihoods requires urgent action to address both the pandemic and the climate emergency.

The Paris Agreement , adopted in 2015, aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The agreement also aims to strengthen the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change, through appropriate financial flows, a new technology framework and an enhanced capacity building framework.

The Senior Research Assistant at the Political Officer of the President (Number 16) also took the opportunity to present a well-thought out proposal to the NPP UK Branch in London to adopt Wisconsin University TESCON as well as other TESCON institutions if possible, just like you adopt constituencies during elections and was privileged as well to join the East London Chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in London for their monthly meeting as Special Guest.