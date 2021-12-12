Policeman commits suicide, ask colleagues to use funeral contributions to settle his debt

A police man attached to Changamwe Police Station in Mombasa, Kenya, has reportedly committed suicide.

In a letter addressed to Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the police officer stated that his death should be considered natural as he no longer wants to live.

The officer, whose identity has not been made public, further asked his colleagues to send some money to a fellow officer identified as sergeant Maina with the contributions made towards his funeral expenses.

The police officer admitted that he is in debt in his suicide note, and further listed mobile phone numbers belonging to two women, asking his OCS to send them money should contributions be made towards his send-off.

He also pleaded with his boss to treat the matter as confidential and to also safeguard his image before his family.

The letter read:

First of all I would like to thank you for the time we have worked together. My time to live on earth has come to an end, I do not have any other reason, just take it as a natural death and take me home sir.

Secondly I would like you to form a donation WhatsApp group. Please out of that contribution, please submit Ksh24,000 to Sgt Maina.

These two numbers borrowed me money; Jeruto – 0726#####5 -MPESA shop -17,000, Philipita – 0726#####1 – This lady she's my classmate from class one to Form 4, alinisaidia na Ksh50k.

Source: Lindaikeji