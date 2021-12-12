Banda-Wura appeal for police station at Kumdi to fight rising crime

Nana Kwasi Omankuminte II, Omanhene of Banda in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region, has appealed for a security post at Kumdi and Bankanba as criminals invaded communities.

He said the communities are fast developing periurban areas with increasing human population and springing up of properties.

According to him, Banda has no police station increasing security vulnerability.

Nana Kwasi Omankuminte noted that many criminals have taken advantage of the security gab to lurk and perpetuate many crimes particularly robbery and burglary.

He said during the annual Tekpang Djundai Festival in commemoration of the exploitation of Banda Division of the Guan Nchumuru's that led them to their present locations in the Oti and Northern Region.

The aim of the festival is to start the construction of a community computer lab to enable students in ICT.

He appealed to Ghana Electricity Company to extend lights to surrounding communities.

He drew the Oti Regional Minister immediate attention to the bridge across the Nkpabiri stream at Zongo Macheri, Banda through Bankanba to Kumdi as a matter of agent need.