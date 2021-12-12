"Government is commitment to quality healthcare delivery" — Gomoa Central MP

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah

12.12.2021 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah has said the NPP government led President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was committed to ensuring quality healthcare delivery to Ghanaians.

To her, the health sector forms a major part of government's programmes and activities aimed at ensuring the well-being of the citizenry.

"A healthy people make a worthy nation," she stated.

The MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Interior said this at Gomoa Osamkrom over the weekend when I Support the Marginalized In Society (ISMIS), a Non-Governmental Organization in collaboration with Jubail Specialist Hospital, Accra based Organizations, organised free health screening exercises for Chiefs and people of Gomoa Osamkrom and its environs in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

Hon. Naana Eyiah commended management of the two organizations for partnering government in its quest to ensure the healthy lives of the people through quality healthcare delivery.

She expressed the hope that similar screening exercises would be carried out in other communities in the Gomoa Central District.

"All our health facilities in the District have been fully equipped with modern tools and equipment and are offering efficient health services to the people.

"Thank you for supporting our effort and your free health services to our constituents.

"Gomoa Central can boast of qualified health service personnel who are managing our health facilities effectively.

"Additional to the health center and CHPS Zone Compounds, an ultra modern polyclinic, the first of its kind in Gomoa Central is being constructed at Gomoa Abonyi while a modern office for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is also in its near completion at Gomoa Afransi.

"This explains government's zeal and commitment to the health sector," she stated.

The Deputy Minister encouraged other organizations to emulate the shining example of I Support the Marginalized In Society (ISMIS) and Jubail Specialist Hospital in complementing government's effort in the health sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of ISMIS, Mrs Lucy Asare, noted that they exist to offer better services to people in deprived communities especially in healthcare delivery.

According to Mrs. Lucy Asare similar exercises have been carried out in some communities in the Greater Accra Region and intended to extend it to other communities and Regions.

She mentioned hypertension, diabetes, High Blood Pressure, malaria hepatitis and other diseases as being common among the people they screened.

The Head of Jubail Specialist Hospital, which sponsored the screening exercises, Dr.Kofi Amaniampong lauded the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah, DCE for Gomoa Central Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo as well as the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Osamkrom for creating a conducive environment for the smooth screening exercises.

Dr. Kofi Amaniampong disclosed that the screening exercises was part of their social responsibility to give back to society.

He assured that authorities of the Hospital would continue to partner I Support the Marginalized In Society (ISMIS) to make lives meaningful to every Ghanaian.

Over 500 people were screened during the 5- hour exercises.

Present were Gomoa Central District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo, Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Omar Adam, Constituency Women's Organizer, Madam Dinah Aubyn, Constituency Organizer, Mr. George Ato Benyi and his Deputy, Mr. George Obeng, Constituency Secretary, Mr. Mohamed Hakeem as well as Deputy Youth Organizer, Mr. Evans Awuah Ninsin.