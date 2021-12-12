ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Watch: Bawumia speaks about Ghana's digitization agenda on CNBC Africa

By Erica Arthur || Contributor
Headlines Watch: Bawumia speaks about Ghana's digitization agenda on CNBC Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was on CNBC Africa to talk about the impact of the digitalization agenda on Ghanaians.

The interview, hosted by CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera, centered on how the introduction of digital initiatives will serve as a major instrument for economic transformation and also propel social inclusiveness.

According to the Vice President, leadership has tended to focus on crisis management and hasn’t focused on the underlying system that drives economic activity.

He said, "Generally, the horizon is so short, you are in office for four years. And if you don't put the country ahead of your own political exigencies, you will do what gets you elected. I will build the bridge and I can point to a bridge or build a road and I can point to a road. And so you're in that type of mode of economic development."

"But if you have to put in the systems for digitisation, that infrastructure is soft infrastructure. You're building a national ID, building a digital address system. You're doing all sorts of things that may not be visible, but are more important in that mode, but it takes time to manifest the benefits. "

Watch the full interview below:

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘The benefits of our digitalisation agenda will be seen in the long run’ – Bawumia
12.12.2021 | Headlines
WASSCE: 'Akufo-Addo graduates' have 'put eggs on your faces' – President jabs Free SHS critics
12.12.2021 | Headlines
‘WASSCE results have put Free SHS critics to shame’ – Akufo-Addo shades
12.12.2021 | Headlines
‘GH¢240million allocation for e-levy revenue collection makes sense’ – Fuseini Issah
12.12.2021 | Headlines
E-levy: Break your silence — Jantuah tells Bawumia
12.12.2021 | Headlines
'You weapon-fight us, we send you to the other side' – IGP cautions Krobo rabble-rousers
11.12.2021 | Headlines
Nobody can prove that my government has wasted public funds – Akufo-Addo
11.12.2021 | Headlines
Franklin Cudjoe slams government over GH¢240M revenue assurance for e-levy
11.12.2021 | Headlines
‘Dumsor’ over, power restored to Ashanti Region — GRIDCo announces
11.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line