13.12.2021 Crime & Punishment

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: Local patrol team gunned down two robbers

13.12.2021 LISTEN

Two out of the four suspected arm robbers who robbed phone shops and a mobile money vendor of cash, phones and other valuables at Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region were gunned down by a local patrol team at the outskirts of Kalba.

Information available to this reporter revealed that after several hours of searching in the bushes, the local patrol team chanced on the suspects.

The suspects upon seeing the local patrol team opened fire on them and after several minutes of gun exchange, two of the suspects were killed with two others escaping with various degrees of injuries.

The local patrol team have since launched a search for the remaining two who are still believed to be hiding in the bushes.

They bolted leaving behind their motorbikes.

The bodies of the two killed suspects have been conveyed by the police to the Sawla police station for autopsy.

Reports say the local patrol team who are incensed by the rampant cases of robbery in the area decided to launch an operation aimed at clamping down on notorious criminals.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

