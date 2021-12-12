ModernGhana logo
Two suspected robbers gunned down in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba

Two of four suspected armed robbers who allegedly attacked and robbed a mobile money agent in a broad day robbery at Sawla have been reportedly killed at Kalba within Sawla-Tuna-kalba district of Savannah region by a local patrol team of Kalba.

According to sources, there were several minutes of exchange of fire.

The suspected armed robbers were four but after the exchange of fire, two escaped.

The local vigilante group is aggressively searching for the remaining two around Kalba.

The bodies of the two killed have since been conveyed by police.

The suspected armed robbers left behind their motorbikes.

The suspected robbers are believed to be the very people who recently attacked and killed two people in Sawla.

— 3news.com

