We need covering documents to release seized motorbikes —MTTD to riders

Police Superintendent Steven Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) is asking owners of seized motorbikes to provide covering documents for their release.

He said the command had seized more than 100 motorbikes this year, during an operation exercise conducted in the Sunyani Municipality.

Most of them were unregistered, while others were those whose riders did not have riders' licenses and crash helmets that were seized.

P/Supt Tenkorang said the command had given some grace period and warned that if the owners failed to come for the machines, the police would have no other option than to auction the bikes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, P/Supt Tenkorang said many of the bikes had been in the possession of the command for close to a year because the riders had failed to come for them.

“Some of the riders ran away and left their bikes when we started the special operation exercise in the Sunyani Municipality and they have failed to come for them because they fear prosecution”, he added.

“The command does not have enough space to keep the motorbikes and we are making the necessary arrangements with relevant state institutions to auction the machines”, he said, adding some of the offenders had already been prosecuted and fined.

“We suspect some of the motorbikes are stolen machines. We have already asked the owners to provide covering documents on the bikes, but many of them had failed to report to the police”, the commander said Tenkorang stated.

