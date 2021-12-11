ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.12.2021 Social News

District Health Director for Central Gonja crashed into long trailer

District Health Director for Central Gonja crashed into long trailer
11.12.2021 LISTEN

The District Health Director for Central Gonja, Mr. David Bakuri Nibaje has died in a ghastly car crash near Fufulso in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

Information available to this reporter revealed that he was driving from Buipe to Damongo where he rammed into a stationery long vehicle on Friday December 10th, 2021 leading to his death.

Until his untimely death, he also served as the District Health Director for Bole before he was transferred to Buipe in the Central Gonja District.

There is mourning in District and the entire Savannah Region.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
One dead, others injured in Aflao Diamond Cement Road crash
11.12.2021 | Social News
Illegal miners still polluting Ankobra River despite military action
11.12.2021 | Social News
Savannah Region: Police looking for armed robbers who attacked MoMo vendor
11.12.2021 | Social News
Stop vandalism or face our wrath – IGP warns Krobo youth
11.12.2021 | Social News
New Bortianor residents happy over installation of ECG's mobile transformer
11.12.2021 | Social News
Central Gonja District Director of Health killed in accident on Tamale-Buipe-Kumasi highway
11.12.2021 | Social News
Dzifa Gomashie to hold Christmas party for kids in communities hit by tidal waves
11.12.2021 | Social News
We've reduced crime by 50% — Central East Regional Police Command
11.12.2021 | Social News
Protestors in Sunyani petition Akufo-Addo on abandoned projects
11.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line