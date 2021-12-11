District Health Director for Central Gonja crashed into long trailer

11.12.2021 LISTEN

The District Health Director for Central Gonja, Mr. David Bakuri Nibaje has died in a ghastly car crash near Fufulso in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah Region.

Information available to this reporter revealed that he was driving from Buipe to Damongo where he rammed into a stationery long vehicle on Friday December 10th, 2021 leading to his death.

Until his untimely death, he also served as the District Health Director for Bole before he was transferred to Buipe in the Central Gonja District.

There is mourning in District and the entire Savannah Region.