GBA commends Quaye for claiming the WBO Africa Lightweight title

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) congratulates Sherif Quaye following his victory against Tanzanian boxer Emmanuel Amos to win the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa Lightweight title.

The young Ghanaian boxer on Friday at the Golden Beach Resort, Korle Gonno in Accra displayed some ruthlessness in the ring having stopped his opponent from Tanzania in the third round to clinch the ultimate title.

A statement released by the Communications Department of the GBA said: "Your performance was remarkable and aesthetically pleasing to watch. You have yet again demonstrated that you are capable of winning more laurels including a world title when offered the opportunity.

"May this special victory bring back your original predatory character in the ring and inspire our young boxers to emulate and benefit from your exploits in the ring.

"The GBA extends its profound gratitude to you and your team led by your trainer Carl Lokko for the excellent job done. It is important to also acknowledge the contributions and support of the Media, individuals, and organizations that contributed immensely to this sweet victory.

"The GBA under the leadership of Abraham Kotei Neequaye assures you of its unwavering support to help shape your career steady rise towards winning a world title within a short time from now.

"Congratulations for your magnificent effort and achievement," the statement said.

GNA