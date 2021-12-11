ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GBA commends Quaye for claiming the WBO Africa Lightweight title

General News GBA commends Quaye for claiming the WBO Africa Lightweight title
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) congratulates Sherif Quaye following his victory against Tanzanian boxer Emmanuel Amos to win the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa Lightweight title.

The young Ghanaian boxer on Friday at the Golden Beach Resort, Korle Gonno in Accra displayed some ruthlessness in the ring having stopped his opponent from Tanzania in the third round to clinch the ultimate title.

A statement released by the Communications Department of the GBA said: "Your performance was remarkable and aesthetically pleasing to watch. You have yet again demonstrated that you are capable of winning more laurels including a world title when offered the opportunity.

"May this special victory bring back your original predatory character in the ring and inspire our young boxers to emulate and benefit from your exploits in the ring.

"The GBA extends its profound gratitude to you and your team led by your trainer Carl Lokko for the excellent job done. It is important to also acknowledge the contributions and support of the Media, individuals, and organizations that contributed immensely to this sweet victory.

"The GBA under the leadership of Abraham Kotei Neequaye assures you of its unwavering support to help shape your career steady rise towards winning a world title within a short time from now.

"Congratulations for your magnificent effort and achievement," the statement said.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Progress in female representation on boards — Report
11.12.2021 | General News
Nii Oyanka joins Kufour to mark 83rd birthday
10.12.2021 | General News
Prince Sadat represents WPC Ghana Young Professionals Committee in USA
10.12.2021 | General News
NIA adjudged most efficient public service delivery organisation at GII Awards 2021
10.12.2021 | General News
A/R: Class 1 pupil run over by trailer at Asafo
10.12.2021 | General News
Sensitization on National Labour Migration Policy kicks off in Ghana
10.12.2021 | General News
Democracy in Ghana is a facilitator of corruption - Movement Against Corruption
10.12.2021 | General News
MoGCSP, UNDP hold national consultative meeting on 8th and 9th CEDAW report
10.12.2021 | General News
P2P WASH Forum held in Accra to drive accessibility in Ghana
10.12.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line