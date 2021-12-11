‘Dumsor’ over, power restored to Ashanti Region — GRIDCo announces

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has confirmed that the unannounced power outages (dumsor) in the Ashanti Region have come to an end.

The Region in the last few weeks experienced unstable power supply that affected industrial and residential areas.

The power outages came about as a result of a broken telecommunication mast that fell on the GRIDCo transmission line from Aboadzi to Kumasi.

Earlier this month, GRIDCo announced that the ‘dumsor’ will be resolved by December 20, 2021, after deploying officers to fix the problem.

In the past week, works on the lines have been successful leading to an improvement in the supply of power to the homes and workplaces of residents in the Ashanti Region.

Addressing the media in Kumasi on Friday, December 10, 2021, the Northern network managing director of GRIDCo Vincent Boakye said, the company has completed repair works and restoration of all the broken transmission lines by the telecommunication tower.

He confirmed that the 330kv shortfall of energy from the Aboadze-Anwomaso transmission line was restored to serve the region.

This is expected to provide the people in the Ashanti Region with a stable power supply throughout the yuletide period and beyond.