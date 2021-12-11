ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Savannah Region: Police looking for armed robbers who attacked MoMo vendor

Social News Savannah Region: Police looking for armed robbers who attacked MoMo vendor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Police in the Savannah Region are on a manhunt for four armed robbers who killed two persons during a robbery attack on a Mobile Money vendor.

The robbery incident occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

According to the police, the suspects made away with an unspecified amount of money and some mobile phones.

An attempt by some youth in the area to pursue the robbers resulted in two persons being shot dead by the robbers.

“The preliminary inquiry into the attack established that the four suspected armed robbers came on two unregistered Aloba motorbikes to Boresah Ventures and robbed the shop attendant of an unspecified amount of money together with some mobile phones and bolted. While the Police were responding to the robbery scene, the youth who witnessed the dastardly act pursued the armed robbers to get them arrested but were shot at in the process, leading to the death of two,” a police statement said.

The police said they have immediately deployed more men to patrol the area and work to track down the suspects and have them prosecuted for their crimes.

“The Anti-Robbery taskforce has been deployed to the Sawla community and its adjoining enclaves following the attack to track down and arrest the suspects.”

While urging the affected community to remain calm, the police urged the public to volunteer any relevant information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“The Command is assuring the public, especially the families of the deceased and other victims, to remain calm as the Police do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators. The Regional Command is further appealing to the public to volunteer credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects who committed this dastardly act,” the police added.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Stop vandalism or face our wrath – IGP warns Krobo youth
11.12.2021 | Social News
New Bortianor residents happy over installation of ECG's mobile transformer
11.12.2021 | Social News
Central Gonja District Director of Health killed in accident on Tamale-Buipe-Kumasi highway
11.12.2021 | Social News
Dzifa Gomashie to hold Christmas party for kids in communities hit by tidal waves
11.12.2021 | Social News
We've reduced crime by 50% — Central East Regional Police Command
11.12.2021 | Social News
Protestors in Sunyani petition Akufo-Addo on abandoned projects
11.12.2021 | Social News
Driver dies, others injured including two-week old baby in accident at Elmina
10.12.2021 | Social News
Unauthorised speed ramps contribute to road crashes - MTTD reveals
10.12.2021 | Social News
Policeman crushed to death by speeding vehicle at Akwadum Checkpoint
10.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line